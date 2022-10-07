Dowling was waived by the Canucks on Friday, Sportsnet's Chris Johnston reports.
In the likely event he passes through waivers unclaimed, Dowling will head to Vancouver's AHL affiliate. The 32-year-old forward picked up four points through 22 appearances with the Canucks last season.
