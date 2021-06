Plasek signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Canucks on Tuesday.

Plasek spent the 2020-21 campaign with HC Kometa Brno of the Czech league, picking up 10 points through 44 contests. At this point it isn't clear if the 2019 sixth-round pick will make the transition to North America for the 2021-22 season, but if he does, he'll likely spend most of the year with AHL Utica.