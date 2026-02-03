Lankinen stopped 14 of 20 shots in Monday's 6-2 loss to the Mammoth.

Lankinen's woes continue as the Canucks' No. 1 goaltender, and he has posted a save percentage of .880 or lower in each of his past four starts. losing each outing. The Canucks have struggled badly on both ends of the ice this season, and right now, it's hard to trust Lankinen as a viable fantasy starter even in the deeper formats. He's gone 1-8-1 with a 4.03 GAA and a poor .861 save percentage over his last 12 appearances since the beginning of January.