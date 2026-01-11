Lankinen made 16 saves in a 5-0 loss to Toronto on Saturday. He allowed two goals.

He replaced starter Thatcher Demko, who left with after one period with a lower body injury. Lankinen becomes the de facto starter until Demko returns. His 6-11-4 record, 3.40 GAA and .883 save percentage are a far cry from his brilliant last season where he went 25-25-10 with four shutouts, 2.62 GAA and .902 save percentage in 49 starts. Lankinen is an apply with caution fantasy netminder because of the Orcas rebuild vision.