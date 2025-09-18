Lankinen (undisclosed) participated in Thursday's practice, per Thomas Drance of The Athletic, which suggests that he's healthy going into training camp.

Lankinen left Vancouver's final game of the 2024-25 campaign due to an undisclosed injury. He had a 25-15-10 record, 2.62 GAA and .902 save percentage in 51 appearances with the Canucks last year. Although Lankinen got plenty of work last season, Thatcher Demko will likely get the majority of Vancouver's starts this season as long as he stays healthy.