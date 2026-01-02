Lankinen will tend the twine at home versus the Bruins on Saturday, Jeff Paterson of CanucksArmy.com reports.

Lankinen has played in just two of the Canucks' last nine contests, posting a 2-0-0 record and 2.77 GAA. Both of those appearances, and Saturday's upcoming outing, have come in back-to-backs, so fantasy managers shouldn't expect to see Lankinen stealing starts away from Thatcher Demko.