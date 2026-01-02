Canucks' Kevin Lankinen: Between pipes against Boston
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lankinen will tend the twine at home versus the Bruins on Saturday, Jeff Paterson of CanucksArmy.com reports.
Lankinen has played in just two of the Canucks' last nine contests, posting a 2-0-0 record and 2.77 GAA. Both of those appearances, and Saturday's upcoming outing, have come in back-to-backs, so fantasy managers shouldn't expect to see Lankinen stealing starts away from Thatcher Demko.
More News
-
Canucks' Kevin Lankinen: Earns another shootout win•
-
Canucks' Kevin Lankinen: Will start Monday•
-
Canucks' Kevin Lankinen: Keeps team in it in shootout win•
-
Canucks' Kevin Lankinen: Expected starter for Saturday•
-
Canucks' Kevin Lankinen: Pulled after two periods•
-
Canucks' Kevin Lankinen: First goalie off Monday•