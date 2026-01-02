default-cbs-image
Lankinen will tend the twine at home versus the Bruins on Saturday, Jeff Paterson of CanucksArmy.com reports.

Lankinen has played in just two of the Canucks' last nine contests, posting a 2-0-0 record and 2.77 GAA. Both of those appearances, and Saturday's upcoming outing, have come in back-to-backs, so fantasy managers shouldn't expect to see Lankinen stealing starts away from Thatcher Demko.

