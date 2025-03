Lankinen will guard the home net versus Minnesota on Friday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Lankinen is having a career year with the Canucks this season. He is 21-10-7 with four shutouts, a 2.56 GAA and a .904 save percentage. The Wild have had trouble finding the back of the net in 2024-25, generating 2.82 goals per game, tied for 22nd in the NHL.