Lankinen will patrol the home crease against Pittsburgh on Sunday, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Lankinen is coming off a 19-save effort in Friday's 5-4 loss to New Jersey. He has a 7-15-4 record in the 2025-26 campaign with a 3.45 GAA and an .884 save percentage through 27 outings. Pittsburgh sits ninth in the league with 3.30 goals per game this season.