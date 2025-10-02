Lankinen will tend the twine in Wednesday's road preseason game versus the Flames, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Lankinen is set to make his second start of the preseason. The 30-year-old netminder will get this start because Thatcher Demko (personal) is away from the team. Lankinen is capable of taking on a starting role as necessary, but he is projected to serve as the Canucks' No. 2 option as long as Demko is available most of the time in 2025-26.