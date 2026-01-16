Lankinen made 32 saves in Thursday's 4-1 loss to Columbus.

The Canucks' skaters didn't give Lankinen much help on the night, withy two of the Blue Jackets' goals coming on power plays and three of them from in close. The veteran netminder has yet to get into the win column in January, going 0-3-1 over five outings with a 3.20 GAA and .893 save percentage, but Lankinen will continue to handle a big workload while Thatcher Demko (lower body) is on the shelf.