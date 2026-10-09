Lankinen gave up six goals on 18 shots before being replaced by Leevi Merilainen to begin the third period of Thursday's 7-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

It's the second time in four starts to begin the season that Lankinen has gotten the hook, and the third time he's coughed up at least five goals. The 31-year-old netminder's dreadful 7.06 GAA and .786 save percentage can't even be blamed on the defense in front of him, as Merilainen has a 1.62 GAA and .941 save percentage in his start and two relief appearances. Lankinen's hold on the No. 1 job in the Vancouver crease may not last much longer if he can't regain some confidence quickly.