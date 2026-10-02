Lankinen allowed eight goals on 20 shots before he was pulled in Thursday's 9-7 loss to the Oilers.

Lankinen stole a win over the Oilers on Tuesday, but he couldn't do it again. He's now allowed 13 goals on 57 shots over two games versus Edmonton, though not all of his appearances will be against such a tough offense to face. Still, the Canucks' defense looks about as bad as expected, which means it will be a long campaign for the team's goaltenders. With a back-to-back up next -- Saturday versus the Flames and Sunday against the Golden Knights, both at home -- expect Lankinen and Leevi Merilainen to split the next two starts.