Lankinen allowed two goals on 33 shots in Friday's 3-2 shootout win over the Blackhawks.

Lankinen gave up first-period goals to Ryan Donato and Tyler Bertuzzi, but the Vancouver goalie was perfect after that. The Canucks were able to pull even in the second, and Lankinen also turned aside four shootout attempts before Brock Boeser secured the win. Lankinen is now 1-1-0 with six goals allowed on 68 shots over his two games. The Canucks' defense hasn't been making it easy on him, but he's capable of putting in a decent effort in a backup role. Expect Thatcher Demko to get the starting nod Sunday versus the Capitals.