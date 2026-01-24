Lankinen stopped 19 of 24 shots in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Devils.

Lankinen snapped a six-game winless stretch Wednesday versus the Capitals, but he wasn't able to get another victory in his next outing. The Devils jumped out to a 3-0 lead early in the second period and nursed the advantage to the end. Lankinen is down to 7-15-4 with a 3.46 GAA and an .884 save percentage over 27 appearances this season. The Canucks host the Penguins on Sunday.