Lankinen isn't expected to dress for Saturday's home game against Boston due to an illness, according to Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650.

Lankinen has a 14-4-3 record, 2.52 GAA and .912 save percentage in 21 appearances in 2024-25. Thatcher Demko is set to start against the Bruins, and Arturs Silovs was recalled from AHL Abbotsford to serve as Demko's understudy.