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Lankinen will protect the road net against the Golden Knights on Monday, per Olivia McDonald of Canucks Insider.

Lankinen has one win through nine appearances in March, posting a 1-5-1 record while allowing 28 goals on 237 shots. He has gone 8-25-5 this campaign with a 3.65 GAA and an .876 save percentage across 42 appearances. Vegas sits in a tie for 14th in the league with 3.12 goals per game this season.

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