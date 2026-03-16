Canucks' Kevin Lankinen: Defending crease Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lankinen will protect the home net against Florida on Tuesday, according to Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650.
Lankinen has gone 0-7-1 in his past 10 appearances while allowing 34 goals on 211 shots. He has a 7-21-5 record this campaign with a 3.65 GAA and an .877 save percentage through 36 games. Florida sits 19th in the league with 2.95 goals per game this season.
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