Canucks' Kevin Lankinen: Defending crease Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lankinen will protect the home net against San Jose on Tuesday, per Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650.
Lankinen has lost his last two outings while allowing eight goals on 49 shots. He has a 7-16-4 record this campaign with a 3.44 GAA and an .884 save percentage through 28 appearances. With Thatcher Demko (hip) set to undergo season-ending surgery, Lankinen should see plenty of starts for the remainder of the year. San Jose sits 18th in the league with 3.08 goals per game this season.
