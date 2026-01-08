Lankinen will defend the road crease against Detroit on Thursday, Olivia McDonald of Canucks Insider reports.

Lankinen has seen limited playing time over the past few weeks, but he'll draw the start for the fourth time in the Canucks' last 13 games during Thursday's matchup. Across his last three starts -- all of which have gone to overtime -- he's gone 2-0-1 with a 2.77 GAA and .913 save percentage.