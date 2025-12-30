Lankinen stopped 37 of 39 shots in Monday's 3-2 shootout win over the Kraken.

This was Lankinen's second shootout win in a row since he snapped a six-game losing streak. He's allowed six goals on 82 shots over his last two outings, as the Canucks' defense isn't making life any easier for him. The Finnish netminder is now 6-10-3 with a 3.41 GAA and an .885 save percentage over 19 appearances this season. Thatcher Demko is likely to start Tuesday versus the Flyers, but Lankinen should get one of the two games after that, either Friday in a home rematch versus the Kraken or Saturday against the Bruins.