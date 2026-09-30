Lankinen stopped 32 of 37 shots in Tuesday's 6-5 overtime win over the Oilers.

The Oilers were able to put together a third-period push after Lankinen did well in the first two frames. Evan Bouchard was Lankinen's main nemesis, as the Edmonton defenseman had a hat trick and two assists in the high-scoring opener. Lankinen is penciled in as the Canucks' No. 1 goalie, but outings like this one could be pretty common, making him a risky fantasy option in virtually all matchups. The Canucks have a rematch with the Oilers in Vancouver on Thursday.