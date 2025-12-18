Canucks' Kevin Lankinen: Expected starter for Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lankinen is expected to start on the road against Boston on Saturday, per Thomas Drance of The Athletic.
Thatcher Demko is set to start in Friday's road game against the Islanders, so Lankinen is manning the second half of the back-to-back. The 30-year-old Lankinen has a 4-10-3 record, 3.49 GAA and .878 save percentage in 17 appearances this year. He hasn't faced the Bruins this season, but he earned a 33-save shutout victory over Boston during the 2024-25 regular season.
More News
-
Canucks' Kevin Lankinen: Pulled after two periods•
-
Canucks' Kevin Lankinen: First goalie off Monday•
-
Canucks' Kevin Lankinen: Poor performance in loss•
-
Canucks' Kevin Lankinen: First goalie off Friday•
-
Canucks' Kevin Lankinen: Gets little help in loss•
-
Canucks' Kevin Lankinen: Facing Avalanche•