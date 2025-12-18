Lankinen is expected to start on the road against Boston on Saturday, per Thomas Drance of The Athletic.

Thatcher Demko is set to start in Friday's road game against the Islanders, so Lankinen is manning the second half of the back-to-back. The 30-year-old Lankinen has a 4-10-3 record, 3.49 GAA and .878 save percentage in 17 appearances this year. He hasn't faced the Bruins this season, but he earned a 33-save shutout victory over Boston during the 2024-25 regular season.