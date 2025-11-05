Lankinen is set to start at home against Chicago on Wednesday, per Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650.

Lankinen has a 2-3-0 record, 3.53 GAA and .885 save percentage in five appearances with Vancouver in 2025-26. He's surrendered at least three goals in four of those five outings. Maybe he'll fare better against the Blackhawks, who have dropped their last three games (0-2-1) and have been limited to six goals over that stretch.