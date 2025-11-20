Canucks' Kevin Lankinen: Expected to start Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lankinen is going through his starter's routine at morning skate, per Jeff Paterson of CanucksArmy.com, and is slated to protect the home crease against Dallas on Thursday.
Lankinen got a rare night off Monday, as Jiri Patera gave up seven goals on 40 shots in an 8-5 loss to Florida. Lankinen will get his seventh start in the last eight games. Lankinen is 4-5-2 with a 3.44 GAA and an .890 save percentage. The Stars are tied for 11th in NHL scoring, generating 3.20 goals per game.
