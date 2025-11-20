Lankinen is going through his starter's routine at morning skate, per Jeff Paterson of CanucksArmy.com, and is slated to protect the home crease against Dallas on Thursday.

Lankinen got a rare night off Monday, as Jiri Patera gave up seven goals on 40 shots in an 8-5 loss to Florida. Lankinen will get his seventh start in the last eight games. Lankinen is 4-5-2 with a 3.44 GAA and an .890 save percentage. The Stars are tied for 11th in NHL scoring, generating 3.20 goals per game.