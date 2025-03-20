Lankinen is set to start on the road against St. Louis on Thursday.

Lankinen stopped 20 of 22 shots in a 6-2 victory over Winnipeg on Tuesday. He's 24-13-7 with a 2.53 GAA and a .904 save percentage in 44 appearances in 2024-25. The Blues rank 18th in goals per game with 2.93. There will be a little added pressure on Lankinen to perform because Thatcher Demko is set to return from a lower-body injury Thursday. Demko will be the understudy in that tilt, but he might significantly eat into Lankinen's time down the stretch, especially if Lankinen struggles.