Lankinen will guard the road goal against Colorado on Tuesday, Bailey Curtis of DNVR Sports reports.

Lankinen is coming off a 21-save effort in Saturday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Kings. He has a 4-7-3 record this season with a 3.50 GAA and an .881 save percentage through 14 appearances. Colorado ranks first in the league with 4.12 goals per game this campaign.