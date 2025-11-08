Lankinen will patrol the home crease against Columbus on Saturday, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Lankinen has a 2-4-0 record this season while allowing 22 goals on 184 shots. Jiri Patera will be the backup netminder, and Thatcher Demko (undisclosed) will get the night off to rest. The Blue Jackets sit 16th in the league with 3.08 goals per game this campaign.