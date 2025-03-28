Lankinen will patrol the visiting crease in Columbus on Friday, according to Rick Dhaliwal of CHEK.

Lankinen will make his first start in almost a week as he has been dealing with a hip issue. He struggled in his last start Saturday against the Rangers, giving up four goals on 11 shots in a 5-3 loss. Lankinen is 24-14-8 with four shutouts, a 2.59 GAA and a .901 save percentage. He has been the No. 1 goaltender with the Canucks most of the season, but with the return of Thatcher Demko, Lankinen should be considered the backup netminder. The Blue Jackets are averaging 3.14 goals per game, 12th in the league this season.