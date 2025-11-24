Lankinen will tend the home twine Sunday versus the Flames, according to Ben Kuzma of Postmedia.

Lankinen has been handling a heavy workload lately due to Thatcher Demko's lower-body injury. The 30-year-old Lankinen holds a 4-6-2 record, .886 save percentage and 3.49 GAA over 12 appearances this season. This should be a favorable matchup for the Finnish netminder -- Calgary defeated Dallas in a shootout Saturday, while the Canucks have been off since Thursday. Furthermore, the Flames sit last in the NHL with 2.26 goals per game in 2025-26.