Lankinen will start in Tuesday's road game versus the Penguins, per Dan Murphy of Sportsnet.

Lankinen has a 1-1-0 record during the early portion of the 2025-26 campaign, turning aside a combined 62 of 68 shots (.912 save percentage) across two appearances. The Penguins have won back-to-back games, scoring seven goals over that span. Lankinen is 1-0-0 with a 2.21 GAA and a .900 save percentage in two career outings against Pittsburgh.