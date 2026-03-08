Lankinen turned aside 32 of 35 shots on goal in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Jets.

Lankinen, who hasn't won a game since Jan. 21, kept the Canucks' net tidy until there were 12 seconds remaining in the second period, but he ultimately fell to Josh Morrissey's game-winning tally in overtime. With the OT loss, Lankinen now holds a 7-20-5 record, a 3.73 GAA, and an .875 save percentage across 35 outings this season. The 30-year-old goalie will have a difficult task in fantasy for the remainder of the regular season while backstopping a rebuilding Canucks roster. His next chance to bounce back is Monday against Ottawa.