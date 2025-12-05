Canucks' Kevin Lankinen: First goalie off Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lankinen was the first goalie to leave the ice Friday, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports, indicating he'll be in goal versus the Mammoth at home Friday.
Lankinen is stuck in a four-game losing streak and has secured just one victory in his last eight outings, posting a 1-4-3 record and 3.42 GAA. With Thatcher Demko (lower body) still on injured reserve, fantasy managers can likely expect Nikita Tolopilo to take the second half of the back-to-back at home versus Minnesota on Saturday. For now, Lankinen should continue to see the bulk of the workload at least until Demko is cleared to play.
More News
-
Canucks' Kevin Lankinen: Gets little help in loss•
-
Canucks' Kevin Lankinen: Facing Avalanche•
-
Canucks' Kevin Lankinen: Two goals allowed in overtime loss•
-
Canucks' Kevin Lankinen: Rejoins team, starting Saturday•
-
Canucks' Kevin Lankinen: Not going on road trip•
-
Canucks' Kevin Lankinen: Struggles against Flames•