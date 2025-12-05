Lankinen was the first goalie to leave the ice Friday, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports, indicating he'll be in goal versus the Mammoth at home Friday.

Lankinen is stuck in a four-game losing streak and has secured just one victory in his last eight outings, posting a 1-4-3 record and 3.42 GAA. With Thatcher Demko (lower body) still on injured reserve, fantasy managers can likely expect Nikita Tolopilo to take the second half of the back-to-back at home versus Minnesota on Saturday. For now, Lankinen should continue to see the bulk of the workload at least until Demko is cleared to play.