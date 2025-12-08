Canucks' Kevin Lankinen: First goalie off Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lankinen was the first goalie to leave the ice Monday, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports, indicating he'll be in goal at home versus Detroit.
Lankinen is mired in a five-game losing streak during which he is sporting a 0-4-1 record and 3.48 GAA. Since taking over for the injured Thatcher Demko (lower body), Lankinen has struggled between the pipes, registering a 2-6-3 record in 11 outings. At some point, the team may have to consider giving Nikita Tolopilo a shot if Demko remains unavailable long-term.
