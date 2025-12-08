Lankinen was the first goalie to leave the ice Monday, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports, indicating he'll be in goal at home versus Detroit.

Lankinen is mired in a five-game losing streak during which he is sporting a 0-4-1 record and 3.48 GAA. Since taking over for the injured Thatcher Demko (lower body), Lankinen has struggled between the pipes, registering a 2-6-3 record in 11 outings. At some point, the team may have to consider giving Nikita Tolopilo a shot if Demko remains unavailable long-term.