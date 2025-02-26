Lankinen was the first goalie off Wednesday, Thomas Drance of The Athletic reports, indicating that he'll draw the road start against Los Angeles.
Lankinen has been relatively effective in recent outings, going 3-1-1 with a 1.85 GAA and .932 save percentage over his last five appearances. The Kings rank 16th in the NHL with 2.91 goals per game this season.
