Lankinen was the first goaltender off the ice at morning skate and is slated to defend the crease versus Sweden on Friday, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
It's a big game for both teams as Sweden lost in overtime to Canada on Wednesday, while the Finns dropped a 6-1 decision to the Americans on Thursday. Lankinen has sparkled this season in the Vancouver cage, going 19-8-7 with four shutouts, a 2.53 GAA and a ,905 save percentage across 34 appearances this season.
