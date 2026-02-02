Lankinen was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Thomas Drance of The Athletic reports, indicating he will guard the road crease against Utah on Monday.

Lankinen struggled mightily in January, going 1-7-1 while permitting 33 goals on 261 shots in 11 outings. He has a 7-17-4 record this campaign with a 3.54 GAA and an .881 save percentage through 30 appearances. Utah sits 16th in the league with 3.15 goals per game this season.