Lankinen was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports, indicating he will protect the home net against Edmonton on Saturday.

In his last five outings, Lankinen has gone 0-3-1 while allowing 15 goals on 140 shots. He has a 6-13-4 record this season with a 3.36 GAA and an .887 save percentage through 24 appearances. Edmonton ranks sixth in the league with 3.31 goals per game this campaign, but Leon Draisaitl (personal) won't be in Saturday's lineup.