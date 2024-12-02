Lankinen made 27 saves on 31 shots in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over the Red Wings.

Lankinen has now won back-to-back games in overtime, and he extended his win streak to four in the process. The 29-year-old has been a bargain for the Canucks on a one-year, $875,000 contract signed with the club in September -- he has 12 of Vancouver's 13 victories and is tied for second in the NHL in wins. Lankinen is up to a 12-3-2 record, .907 save percentage and 2.65 GAA through 17 appearances.