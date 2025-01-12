Lankinen made 20 saves Saturday in a 3-0 win over Toronto.
It was his fourth shutout this season and seventh in the NHL. Lankinen has continued to see a solid workload with Thatcher Demko struggling with back spasms. Make sure you monitor daily activations closely to take advantage of his play.
