Lankinen has agreed to terms on a five-year. $22.5 million contract extension with the Canucks on Friday.

Lankinen signed a one-year, $875,000 contract at the end of training camp and has become the Canucks' No. 1 goaltender this season. He is 19-8-7 with four shutouts, a 2.53 GAA and a .905 save percentage across 34 appearances in 2024-25. He will continue to battle Thatcher Demko for the top job with the Canucks the rest of this season as well as next year.