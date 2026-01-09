Lankinen turned aside 20 of 24 shots in Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Red Wings, with Detroit's fifth goal getting scored into an empty net.

The veteran netminder didn't get much help on the night, but he also did himself no favors on the opening goal of the game, which came on a wobbly shot by Patrick Kane from the faceoff circle that Lankinen simply whiffed on. Lankinen continues to get regular work as the backup to Thatcher Demko, but since the beginning of December he's gone 2-4-1 in seven starts with a 3.23 GAA and .884 save percentage.