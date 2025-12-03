Lankinen stopped 28 of 31 shots in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Avalanche.

Given the quality of opponent, this was a decent performance for Lankinen. The Canucks scored once early in the first period, but they generated just 22 shots on net in total and couldn't cash in again. The 30-year-old netminder has lost four straight games (0-3-1), but he's been a little better in his two most recent losses with five goals allowed on 54 shots in that span. For the season, Lankinen is at a 4-8-3 record with a 3.48 GAA and an .883 save percentage over 15 appearances. The Canucks have a home back-to-back up next, as they'll host the Mammoth on Friday and the Wild on Saturday. Lankinen should get one of those games, while Nikita Tolopilo (personal) or Jiri Patera would be in line for the other.