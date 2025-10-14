Lankinen stopped 30 of 34 shots in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Blues. The fifth goal was an empty-netter with 2:13 left in the game.

Lankinen gave up two goals to prospect Jimmy Snuggerud, including one on the power play, and was also beaten by Brayden Schenn and Nick Bjugstad. This was Lankinen's first start of the season, but he figures to return to his regular backup role when the Canucks take on the Stars on the road Thursday, with Thatcher Demko likely returning to the starting lineup.