Lankinen allowed two goals on 20 shots in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Golden Knights. The third goal was an empty-netter.

Lankinen returned from an illness and put in a good effort to keep the game even through two periods. William Karlsson had the game-winning goal early in the third period, sending Lankinen to his third loss in his last five outings. The 29-year-old netminder dropped to 14-5-3 with a 2.50 GAA and a .912 save percentage over 22 games. Thatcher Demko will likely start Saturday versus the Senators, and it's possible the Canucks opt for some sort of timeshare in the crease now that both goalies are healthy.