Canucks' Kevin Lankinen: Gives up two goals in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lankinen stopped 28 of 30 shots in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Lightning.
Lankinen has started the Canucks' last six games, and although his 2-2-2 record isn't encouraging, he might be trending in the right direction after allowing two or fewer goals in two of his last three outings. The 30-year-old Finnish netminder has the No. 1 role locked up while Thatcher Demko (lower body) remains sidelined. Lankinen has gone 4-5-2 with a 3.44 GAA and an .890 save percentage across 11 outings this season.
More News
-
Canucks' Kevin Lankinen: Starting sixth straight•
-
Canucks' Kevin Lankinen: Yields four goals in overtime loss•
-
Canucks' Kevin Lankinen: Tending twine against Carolina•
-
Canucks' Kevin Lankinen: Takes loss in relief outing•
-
Canucks' Kevin Lankinen: Handed overtime loss•
-
Canucks' Kevin Lankinen: Set to start again Sunday•