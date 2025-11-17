Lankinen stopped 28 of 30 shots in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Lightning.

Lankinen has started the Canucks' last six games, and although his 2-2-2 record isn't encouraging, he might be trending in the right direction after allowing two or fewer goals in two of his last three outings. The 30-year-old Finnish netminder has the No. 1 role locked up while Thatcher Demko (lower body) remains sidelined. Lankinen has gone 4-5-2 with a 3.44 GAA and an .890 save percentage across 11 outings this season.