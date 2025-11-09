Lankinen stopped 29 of 32 shots in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Blue Jackets.

The teams traded two goals apiece in the second period, and the third was close as well. Lankinen did just enough for the win, making a Brock Boeser tally with 5:45 to go stand as the game-winner. This was the sixth time in seven outings that Lankinen has allowed at least three goals, so he's been far from his best behind a team that's been battered by injuries. He's now 3-4-0 with a 3.54 GAA and an .884 save percentage in seven starts. Thatcher Demko (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday versus the Avalanche, and it's possible the Canucks turn back to Lankinen rather than give Jiri Patera a start against an incredibly tough opponent, though no plans have been announced yet.