Lankinen will be between the home pipes against St. Louis on Monday, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Lankinen will make his first appearance in the crease for the Canucks this season after Thatcher Demko took the opening two contests. Lankinen logged 51 regular-season games for Vancouver last season, going 25-15-10 with a 2.62 GAA and four shutouts, thanks in large part to Demko's injury woes. Assuming Demko is healthy in 2025-26, Lankinen should see significantly fewer starts, likely closer to the 20-25 range.