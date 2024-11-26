Lankinen will patrol the blue paint in Tuesday's road matchup with the Bruins, Iain MacIntyre of Sportsnet relays.

Lankinen rebounded in a 4-3 win over Ottawa on Saturday after allowing eight combined goals in back-to-back losses. The Finnish netminder is sporting a 9-3-2 record, .901 save percentage and 2.74 GAA through 14 appearances. The 29-year-old will face a Bruins club that ranks 32nd in the NHL with 2.32 goals per game through 22 contests.