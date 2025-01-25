Lankinen was the first goaltender off the ice at morning skate and is slated to defend the home crease versus Washington on Saturday, per Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650.
Lankinen will make his first start in five games as he has been out of the lineup with an illness. Lankinen has been Vancouver's best netminder this season, going 16-8-6 with four shutouts, a 2.63 GAA and a .903 save percentage, far superior to Thatcher Demko, who is 3-5-3 with a 3.47 GAA and a terrible .867 save percentage. The Capitals are second in NHL scoring, averaging 3.54 goals per game.
