Lankinen stopped 27 of 32 shots in Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Avalanche.

Starting on consecutive days, Lankinen had his hands full with a tough opponent. The 30-year-old netminder never received a lead to protect, though he did a decent job of making sure the deficit never got larger than two goals. He's now 3-4-1 with a 3.71 GAA and an .879 save percentage over eight starts. Thatcher Demko (undisclosed) is likely to resume No. 1 goalie duties once healthy, but it's unclear when that will happen. In the meantime, Lankinen appears set for most of the starts, as the Canucks appear reluctant to get Jiri Patera involved in anything more than an emergency capacity. The Canucks host the Jets on Tuesday before embarking on a three-game road trip that starts Friday in Raleigh against the Hurricanes.